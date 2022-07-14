Cholera outbreak claims 5 in Maharashtra’s Amravati: Check causes, symptoms, precautions and more

A cholera outbreak in Maharashtra’s Amravati district has claimed five lives so far and about 181 people have been diagnosed with the disease, according to the state public health department. Among the deceased were two women and three men. Three of these patients were in the age group 24 to 40 years and the rest were over 70 years old, reports said.

On July 7, the water-borne disease broke out in the Chikhaldara and Amravati blocks of the Amravati district. The outbreak has affected three villages in the Chikhaldara block (Dongri, Koylari and Ghana) and one village (Naya Akola) in Amaravati block, as per a Business Standard report.

Medical teams are working round the clock in the affected villages and efforts for prevention and control, monitoring of water quality, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and health awareness are underway, as per the state department.

A state-level squad is currently investigating the outbreak to provide appropriate guidance. The additional health secretary (Public Health) has reviewed the outbreak in the district and instructions have been given to the District Collector and Chief Executive Officer of Amaravati district administration.

What is cholera?

Cholera is a water-borne disease caused by a bacterium that causes fever and severe dehydration due to diarrhoea and vomiting. Usually, cholera resolves in a few days, however, if the patient has severe symptoms, he/she may need proper medical treatment, or it could be fatal and the patient can die within hours.

Symptoms of cholera

Cholera spreads through bacterium vibrio cholerae that causes mild to severe symptoms like:

Diarrhoea, or extremely loose motions

Vomiting

Intense thirst

Muscle cramps

Restlessness or irritability

Weakness

Diarrhoea and vomiting are the deadliest symptoms of cholera that can lead to the loss of important substances like electrolytes, sodium, potassium, and fluids from the body. This often leads to severe dehydration which can be fatal.

Prevention

Cholera is most potent during the monsoon season. To prevent it, it is recommended to:

Wash your hands using soap thoroughly and frequently

Drink purified safe water. It can be bottled or boiled and cooled water

Drink hot beverages like tea and coffee

Avoid consumption of raw food and meat

Treatment

Cholera usually resolves in a few days. However, for patients with severe symptoms, the only way to treat cholera fever is to restore the water and salt balance in the body. Oral rehydration solutions (ORS) or intravenous hydration fluids along with antibiotics are commonly given to patients