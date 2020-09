Dr Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist has claimed that the new coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan, according to a news report on Hindustan Times. The virologist has further vowed to publish proof that supports her allegations, the report said. During her task of looking into a cluster of Sars-like cases coming from parts of China, she claims to have unraveled a cover-up operation and adds that the Chinese government knew about the spread of the virus in advance, it added.

Specialising in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, Dr Li-Meng had to flee to the United States over safety concerns, the HT report said. In an interview on the British talk show “Loose Women” Dr Li-Meng revealed, "The genome sequence is like our human fingerprint. So, based on this you can recognise and identify this thing. So, I used the evidence existing in the genome sequence of Sars-CoV-2 to tell people why this came from China, why they are the only one who made it,” the HT report cited.