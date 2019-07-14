Business
Chinese scientists develop tumor-specific anti-cancer therapy
Updated : July 14, 2019 02:16 PM IST
The study published on Friday in the journal Science Immunology described the new cancer immunotherapy that can prevent the immune system from becoming tolerant of tumours, which occurs in 30 percent of all cancer patients.
