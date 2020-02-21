#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Chinese president warns coronavirus yet to peak as death toll crosses 2,200

Updated : February 21, 2020 09:05 PM IST

Xi said that the situation in Hubei, the worst-hit province, was still serious.
Overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,567, the country's health officials said
China has hinted at postponing the annual parliament session to be held in the first week of March.
