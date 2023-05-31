Chinese market open doors for Biocon, Sun Pharma as approvals granted for key drugs

While Biocon received a certification for the active pharma ingredient or API for immunosuppressant drug Everolimus, Sun Pharma received a go ahead to sell its psoriasis drug Tildrakizumab injection, branded as Ilumetri in China and Illumya in some of the other global markets such as US.

In an interesting development, pharma companies Biocon and Sun were in focus on account of approvals coming through from the Chinese drug regulation the National Medical Products Administration of People Republic of China or the NMPA.

The developments are viewed as positive as China’s domestic market is expected to grow 7 percent CAGR from 2022 to 2025 fuelled by factors such as an ageing population, chronic diseases, wealthy middle class and expansion of insurance coverage.

China in fact currently enjoys 9 percent of global pharma market having grown from $89 billion in FY18 to over $120 billion FY22. It is fast catching up to the likes of Europe which has a 24 percent market share and a size of over $300 billion. US remains the largest with 48 percent share at $622 billion size as of FY22. India has around a 2 percent share with a size of $23 billion.

Today, China’s share in the injectable drug delivery market on the global space is 12 percent at $64 billion. Compare this to India which has around a 1 percent share with a size of $ 4 billion. And when it comes to biosimilars, China has grown 21 percent CAGR in past 5 years vs US + Europe which have growth at 11-12 percent in the past 5 years.

For the likes of Sun pharma, selling their blockbuster psoriasis drug which generated $477m of sales in FY23 for the company is expected to be a lucrative opportunity. China is expected to be the largest market for tildrakizumab outside of the US as the patient pool is similar with over 7 million patients as compared to around 7.5 million in the US.