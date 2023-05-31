Chinese market open doors for Biocon, Sun Pharma as approvals granted for key drugs

While Biocon received a certification for the active pharma ingredient or API for immunosuppressant drug Everolimus, Sun Pharma received a go ahead to sell its psoriasis drug Tildrakizumab injection, branded as Ilumetri in China and Illumya in some of the other global markets such as US.

In an interesting development, pharma companies Biocon and Sun were in focus on account of approvals coming through from the Chinese drug regulation the National Medical Products Administration of People Republic of China or the NMPA.

