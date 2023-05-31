English
    Chinese market open doors for Biocon, Sun Pharma as approvals granted for key drugs

    By Ekta Batra  May 31, 2023 3:15:16 PM IST (Published)

    While Biocon received a certification for the active pharma ingredient or API for immunosuppressant drug Everolimus, Sun Pharma received a go ahead to sell its psoriasis drug Tildrakizumab injection, branded as Ilumetri in China and Illumya in some of the other global markets such as US.

    In an interesting development, pharma companies Biocon and Sun were in focus on account of approvals coming through from the Chinese drug regulation the National Medical Products Administration of People Republic of China or the NMPA.

    While Biocon received a certification for the active pharma ingredient or API for immunosuppressant drug Everolimus, Sun Pharma received a go ahead to sell its psoriasis drug Tildrakizumab injection, branded as Ilumetri in China and Illumya in some of the other global markets such as US.
    The developments are viewed as positive as China’s domestic market is expected to grow 7 percent CAGR from 2022 to 2025 fuelled by factors such as an ageing population, chronic diseases, wealthy middle class and expansion of insurance coverage.
