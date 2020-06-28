Healthcare

Chinese firm says coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promise in human test

Updated : June 28, 2020 06:01 PM IST

The experimental shot, developed by a Beijing-based unit of CNBG, has induced high-level antibodies in all the inoculated participants in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving 1,120 healthy people, according to preliminary data of the trial.

A vaccine has to prove its effectiveness in "Phase 3" human test where thousands of participants are recruited in order to be cleared for sale.