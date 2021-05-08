China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine gets WHO approval: All you need to know

China's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm received conditional approval on May 7 from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use. The vaccine has been developed by a Beijing-based state-run biotech company. It is the first Chinese jab to receive WHO's approval.

What's Sinopharm’s efficacy rate?

On December 30, 2020, Chinese officials, after phase three trials of Sinopharm, announced the efficacy rate of the vaccine was 79%. Subsequently, in January 2021, the United Arab Emirates, which has approved the Sinopharm vaccine, said the vaccine was 86% effective.

Several countries have raised a concern regarding its use on the elderly as the efficacy of the vaccine is comparatively lower than its counterparts that have received approval from the WHO. Issuing a clarification on the approval for emergency use, WHO stated, "A few older adults (over 60 years) were enrolled in clinical trials, so efficacy could not be estimated in this age group. Nevertheless, WHO is not recommending an upper age limit for the vaccine because preliminary data and supportive immunogenicity data suggest the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect in older persons... There is no theoretical reason to believe that the vaccine has a different safety profile in older and younger populations", a PTI report mentioned.

Why was the approval for Sinopharm delayed?

As many as 45 countries have already given a go-ahead to the Sinopharm vaccine for use in adults. However, many countries were reluctant to use it on their population as the vaccine had not received WHO approval like Pfizer-BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India and Janssen vaccines.

According to Chinese officials, they could not carry out domestic trials of the vaccine as the COVID-19 cases numbers dropped significantly by the third quarter of 2020 in the country. Thus, China had to conduct trials of the vaccine in other nations. After obtaining data on the vaccine, China applied for WHO's approval.

How will Sinopharm help China's diplomacy?

Amid the new wave of the coronavirus in several nations, China looks to push its vaccine diplomacy with Sinopharm. The Chinese government is confident of Sinopharm's supplies.