China's CanSino Biologics said on Tuesday it had not started enrolling participants for a late-stage trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-nCoV. Russian pharmaceutical company Petrovax said in a statement on Saturday that it would run the trial for CanSino in Russia.

Russia's state register for clinical trials showed that a Phase 3 study began on Friday. Some 625 people are expected to be recruited to test the safety and effectiveness of the drug.

CanSino said in a filing on Tuesday that the company was working with several countries to start Phase 3 trials as soon as possible. "As at the date of this announcement, enrolment of phase III clinical trial has not started," it said.