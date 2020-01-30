Healthcare
Coronavirus: China virus outbreak death toll rises to 170 as infections rise
Updated : January 30, 2020 06:47 AM IST
China’s National Health Commission said on Thursday the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country has risen by 38 to 170.
The number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700.
