Healthcare
China virus: Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to be closed from Sunday
Updated : January 26, 2020 10:21 AM IST
However, business is going on as usual at the hotels inside Hong Kong Disneyland.
The Shanghai government said on Friday that Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday.
China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that started on Friday, a period when the amusement parks would be usually packed with tourists.
