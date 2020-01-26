Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

China virus death toll rises to 56 as Xi Jinping calls situation grave

Updated : January 26, 2020 08:49 AM IST

The figures reported Sunday morning cover the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.
The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan.
The rapid increase in reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean the crisis is getting worse but could reflect better monitoring and reporting of the virus.
China virus death toll rises to 56 as Xi Jinping calls situation grave
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Deadly Coronavirus wreak havoc in China, claims 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

Deadly Coronavirus wreak havoc in China, claims 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV