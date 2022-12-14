China has announced that it will begin distributing a second vaccine booster shot against COVID-19 to high-risk groups and seniors citizens.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday announced that it will begin distributing a second vaccine booster shot against COVID-19 to high-risk groups and seniors citizens above the age of 60.

According to the NHC statement, individuals with serious underlying illnesses and those with poor immunity are eligible to receive the second shot. There must be a six-month interval between the first and second booster doses, it added.

China has been trying to expedite vaccinations for people over 60 since it prepped to substantially loosen severe COVID-19 prevention measures earlier this month.

After three years of enforcing some of the most stringent virus restrictions in the world, the Chinese government made the unexpected announcement earlier this week that it was eliminating several of the restrictions.

Protests over the curbs last month in Beijing and other cities turned into calls for leader Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to step down, a degree of popular discontent unseen in decades.

While met with relief, the relaxation has also sparked concerns about a new wave of infections potentially overwhelming health care resources in some areas. The loosening of restrictions resulted in a substantial decline in testing but cases still seem to be rising quickly with many people conducting tests at home and avoiding hospitals.

Without asymptomatic cases being counted, China reported just 2,249 “confirmed” infections Wednesday, bringing the nation’s total to 369,918 — more than double the level on Oct. 1. It has recorded 5,235 deaths — compared with 1.1 million in the United States.

However, the government-provided statistics from China have not been independently validated, and it has been questioned if the Communist Party in power has attempted to reduce the number of cases and fatalities.