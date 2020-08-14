Healthcare
China Sinopharm's potential COVID-19 vaccine triggers antibodies in clinical trials
Updated : August 14, 2020 12:26 PM IST
Sinopharm is testing the potential vaccine in the United Arab Emirates in a Phase 3 trial expected to recruit 15,000 people, as China has too few new cases to be a useful trial site.
The state-owned company will also supply the candidate to Pakistan as part of a trial agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The results were based on data from 320 healthy adults in Phase 1 and 2 trials.