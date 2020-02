The Chinese economy is resilient enough to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, said China's new ambassador to India Sun Wedong on Tuesday. Wedong expressed confidence that the outbreak of epidemic will not change the sound fundamentals of China's economy.

"We have the capability to minimize the economic impact of the epidemic," Wedong said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

The coronavirus epidemic has claimed over 1,800 lives in China. The great human tragedy has imposed a significant cost on global supply chains as a shutdown in the world's second-largest economy has affected manufacturing worldwide.

The top Chinese diplomat said that the Chinese government is actively encouraging enterprises to resume production and is striving to stabilise household consumption. "99.7 percent of state-owned enterprises in Beijing and 80 percent in Shanghai have resumed production," he said.

The envoy also outlined the steps being taken by the Chinese government to meet economic targets including increasing capital input, reducing taxes and fees in stages and increasing preferential credit support.

The Chinese ambassador said that the number of confirmed cases has been coming down for the last 14 days and the epidemic is generally under control. "There is a rapid increase in the cure rate, from 1.3 p[ercent to today’s 8.2 percent, and over 12,000 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals," he said.

Sun Wedong also said that it was important for India and China to increase cooperation and mutual understanding at this critical time. He said that more than a million people travel between India and China every year and India-China trade is approximately 90 billion dollars.