The first human case of the H3N8 strain of bird flu has been detected in China’s central province of Henan. According to China’s National Health Commission, a four-year-old boy who had come in contact with chickens and crows raised at his home had contracted the infection, The Guardian reported. The boy showed fever and other symptoms on April 5 and had been hospitalised.

The authorities said although the tests of the boy's close human contacts had been done, "no abnormalities" were detected.

What is the H3N8 strain?

The H3N8 variant more commonly affects dogs, horses and seals. It first emerged in a North American waterfowl in 2002. In 2012, H3N8 was responsible for the deaths of over 160 seals off the northeastern coast of the US. Meanwhile, avian influenza or bird flu occurs mostly among wild birds and poultry. Till now, no human case of the H3N8 had been reported.

In the human case in China, the whole genome sequence analyses show that the H3N8 virus is a reassortant, having genes from viruses seen previously in poultry and wild birds, Reuters quoted Nicola Lewis, an influenza expert at the Royal Veterinary College in Britain, as saying.

Is it contagious?

Avian influenza or bird flu is said to be a highly contagious viral disease, but health authorities believe the risk of its spread among people is low.

“There is no reason to think it will go any further,” The Guardian quoted Paul Digard, professor at the Roslin Institute, University of Edinburgh, as saying.

Although rare, such infections in human beings can result in adaptive mutations that could allow these viruses to spread in mammals, Reuters quoted Erik Karlsson, deputy head of the virology unit at the Institute Pasteur in Cambodia, as saying.

"We need to be concerned about all spillover events," he said.

Which strains of bird flu infect humans?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, the H5N1 strain of bird flu detected in 1997 and the H7N9, first observed in 2013, have been responsible for most cases of human illness from avian influenza.

How does one get it?

Animal-borne influenza is primarily contracted through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, the World Health Organisation said. However, it does not result in efficient transmission of these viruses between people.