  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

China ready to receive WHO experts to probe COVID-19 origin but still silent on timeline

Updated : January 09, 2021 12:56 PM IST

China and the World Health Organisation have reached a consensus on specific arrangements of the investigation with four video conferences.
Chinese experts are waiting for their WHO counterparts, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission.
China ready to receive WHO experts to probe COVID-19 origin but still silent on timeline

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,24,190, while 1,00,56,651 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,24,190, while 1,00,56,651 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry

Govt says avian flu confirmed in 6 states; over 1.6 lakh birds to be culled in Haryana

Govt says avian flu confirmed in 6 states; over 1.6 lakh birds to be culled in Haryana

NHAI to raise Rs 1 lakh cr through asset monetisation on TOT model in 5 years: Gadkari

NHAI to raise Rs 1 lakh cr through asset monetisation on TOT model in 5 years: Gadkari

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement