Healthcare China ready to receive WHO experts to probe COVID-19 origin but still silent on timeline Updated : January 09, 2021 12:56 PM IST China and the World Health Organisation have reached a consensus on specific arrangements of the investigation with four video conferences. Chinese experts are waiting for their WHO counterparts, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission.