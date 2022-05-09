China plus one strategy is playing out in pharmaceutical space, says expert

Ibuprofen, the common painkiller, has seen a slump in demand in the past two years and the market is still recovering. A pure-play API company Solara Active Pharma's stock has corrected over 70 percent from its 52-week high.

One of the major reasons for the correction has been weak numbers, which were impacted by sales of the API used to manufacture the painkiller drug Ibuprofen.

Aditya Khemka, fund manager, healthcare portfolio, In-Cred, believes China plus one strategy is playing out. " If you look at the domestic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) companies, how they are expanding capacities, how they are preparing themselves for the order inflow, it clearly indicates that China plus one is playing out," he said.

According to him, companies that got inversely impacted by COVID-19 are recovering and companies, which benefited from COVID-19 are partially getting impacted because COVID-19 sales are not happening as much as they were happening before.

"There are companies which are recovering from the COVID-19 impact. We saw some of the domestic companies reporting domestic sales growth of 30 percent-plus in FY22. So clearly there is a recovery in the companies in the non-COVID business and the companies, which did benefit from COVID-19, are seeing some decline in the COVID-19 related revenues," he said.

The ibuprofen market was estimated to be growing 6 to 8 percent year on year as of February 2021. However, demand for ibuprofen was hit during COVID-19, especially in regulated markets.

More so, companies such as Solara then faced a lethal combination of low demand for ibuprofen APIs and rising pressure from input costs, thereby impacting margin. Input costs from critical raw materials to solvents such as sodium dichromate and logistics, and freight costs all saw a spike.

However, companies have indicated their order book for ibuprofen is much better than it was in the past 2 to 3 quarters with enquires rising. Solara is confident of demand recovery in regulated markets.

Lastly, the Street will watch for recovery of realisations to earlier prices and finally stabilisation in input costs, especially in the wake of the recent geopolitical tensions and rising COVID-19 cases in China.

