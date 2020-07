China has given the green light to an early-stage human test for a coronavirus vaccine candidate using German firm BioNTech's technology, its local partner said on Thursday.

A unit of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group plans to initiate a phase I clinical trial of the potential shot, dubbed BNT162b1, developed with BioNTech's technology, "as soon as possible once it is ready", Fosun Pharma said in a filing.

Prior to the latest approval, Chinese researchers and companies have already moved eight vaccine candidates into different phases of human tests at home and abroad.

