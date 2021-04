China on Thursday said it was willing to provide the necessary support to India to fight the massive surge in the COVID-19 cases. India registered the highest ever daily surge in new cases on Thursday with 3.14 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported from across the country in the last 24 hours.

The massive surge in the new cases has strained the country’s medical infrastructure as healthcare facilities in different states are reported to have near-exhausted the essential medical supplies including oxygen.

China was “ready to talk to India about what it needs” to tackle the pandemic, reports mentioned quoting the Chinese foreign ministry. The Chinese foreign ministry’s response came to a query about the spike in the coronavirus cases in India by the official Chinese media.

“China is willing to communicate (on) specific matters with India according to its needs,” the reports mentioned quoting China’s foreign ministry officials. However, it’s not yet public if China had officially reached out to India extending a helping hand in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing was aware of the severe epidemic situation in India and the country is facing a temporary shortage of essential medical supplies, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, according to the report. China had helped India in April last year with COVID-19-related medical supplies.

Last year, India had joined the list of the countries that helped Beijing with medical supplies during the time the COVID-19 outbreak was at its worst in China, with 15 tonnes of supplies comprising masks, gloves and emergency medical equipment. In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to President Xi Jinping offering India’s help to beat the COVID-19 outbreak.

India and China share a stressed diplomatic relation presently following the frequent military skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the recent past.