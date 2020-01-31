Associate Partner
China locked down 50 million people and has to keep them fed

Updated : January 31, 2020 12:34 PM IST

Schools, cinemas and restaurants are closed in Wuhan, an industrial center with a population 1 1/2 times that of New York City.
The government of Hubei province, where all the cities are located, has promised adequate supplies of vegetables, rice, meat and medical supplies.
The government has released no details of how it is enforcing travel curbs on smaller roads and villages on the outskirts of the vast locked-down area.
