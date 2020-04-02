  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

China hid coronavirus numbers, claims report quoting US officials

Updated : April 02, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Earlier, a Chinese blogger based in New York, Jennifer Zeng, posted the official monthly data released on March 19, showing the number of cellphone users decreased from 1.600957 billion to 1.579927 billion in February 2020.
There have been murmurs in the world intelligence community of China not disclosing real coronavirus figures, which Beijing has always denied.
China hid coronavirus numbers, claims report quoting US officials

You May Also Like

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Over 67% of H1B registrants from India, says US

Over 67% of H1B registrants from India, says US

COVID-19 count reaches 1,637; Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu have the highest

COVID-19 count reaches 1,637; Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu have the highest

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement