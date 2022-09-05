By CNBCTV18.com

China became the first country to approve the inhaled version of CanSino's adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use as a booster dose. The "needle-free" vaccine, named Convidecia Air and made by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics Inc, could appeal to vaccine-hesitant people.

The company added that the COVID-19 vaccine was approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration.

The vaccine is the new version of CanSino’s one-shot COVID-19 drug (named Convidecia) which has been used in China , Mexico, Pakistan , Malaysia and Hungary after being rolled out in February 2021.

It uses a modified cold-causing virus to expose the immune system to the coronavirus and is similar to those developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson, Bloomberg reported.

How does it work

The vaccine provides a "non-invasive option" that uses a nebuliser to change liquid into an aerosol for inhalation through the mouth.

Benefits

"Convidecia Air™ is needle-free and can effectively induce comprehensive immune protection in response to SARS-CoV-2 after just one breath," CanSino Biologics Inc said in its press release on Sunday.

The press release noted that according to the studies published in The Lancet, "Convidecia Air™ can induce strong humoral, cellular and mucosal immunity to achieve triple protection and effectively contain the infection and spread of the virus".

When will it be available in markets?

Cansino said it was uncertain when its vaccine would be available in the market as additional administrative approvals are still needed. It said the sales would depend on the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad, as well as China's vaccination rate.

CanSino’s shares gain

With the landmark approval, CanSino’s shares went up to as much as 14.5 percent on Monday morning in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported.

"The approval will have a positive impact on the company's performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies," CanSino was quoted by the report as saying.

However, the company cautioned that it will face fierce competition from other vaccines in the country that have also received government approval or are in clinical trials.

China has seen a recent flare-up in COVID outbreaks. The southern tech hub of Shenzhen imposed a weekend lockdown in most parts of the city on Saturday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu put its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday.

Mainland China reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 3, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, compared with 1,988 new cases a day earlier.

In India, Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech is expecting regulatory licences for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV-154 soon. Read all about its benefits here.

(With inputs from Reuters)