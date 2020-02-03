Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

China finishes new hospital for coronavirus patients as toll grows

Updated : February 03, 2020 07:20 AM IST

Reopening of schools was also delayed in hardest-hit central Hubei province, where the specialized hospital in the provincial capital Wuhan was completed in just 10 days.
China's new totals of 361 deaths and 2,829 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the Chinese total to 17,205, come as other countries continued evacuating hundreds of their citizens from Hubei and imposed travel restrictions affecting Chinese or people who recently traveled in the country.
China finishes new hospital for coronavirus patients as toll grows

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

New headache for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, each Pakistani now owes Rs 1.53 lakh

New headache for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, each Pakistani now owes Rs 1.53 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement