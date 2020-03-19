  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
Bill Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country
Oil rockets nearly 20%
2 women test positive in Mumbai, total state count 47
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

China eyes end to coronavirus, plays down warnings of 'second wave'

Updated : March 19, 2020 12:09 PM IST

As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest.
But medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country's strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within weeks.
Ian Henderson, director of the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland, said China's actions to contain the virus have been "extraordinary" but there could be a second outbreak, this time imported.
China eyes end to coronavirus, plays down warnings of 'second wave'

You May Also Like

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Coronavirus scare: Global growth may shrink to 1% in 2020

Coronavirus scare: Global growth may shrink to 1% in 2020

Facebook to give $1,000 to each of its 45,000 employees

Facebook to give $1,000 to each of its 45,000 employees

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement