COVID-19: In China, some restaurants and other businesses have closed because too many employees are sick.

China is reportedly expanding its intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as long queues were witnessed outside fever clinics for COVID-19 checks. This comes at a time when China is re-opening some locked-down areas and rolling back several COVID-19 rules after massive protests broke out across the country.

But now, in a significant policy change, China has dropped testing prior to many activities, reined in quarantine and was preparing to de-activate a mobile app used to track the travel histories of a population of 1.4 billion people, Reuters reported.

While the number of high-risk areas tumbled to around 4,500, the country is also pushing to free up nationwide travel, even if foreign trips may be a while off.

According to Reuters, economists say that China's shift to live with COVID will reduce disruptive lockdowns that have dragged on the economy particularly this year because of the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of the virus.

COVID-19 situation in China

China reported 8,838 new COVID-19 infections for December 11 , of which 2,240 were symptomatic and 6,598 were asymptomatic, as per the data released by the National Health Commission. There were no deaths, same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

It isn’t clear how much infection numbers have increased since Beijing last week ended mandatory testing as often as once a day in many areas. But interviews and social media accounts say there are outbreaks in businesses and schools across the country. Some restaurants and other businesses have closed because too many employees are sick.

Long queues seen as infections spreads

In such a scenario, analysts believe that China is not well prepared for a wave in infections that overwhelm the healthcare system and drive businesses to a halt. A sneak-peak into the situation already put forth a grim reality in the country.

"Basically everybody is now simultaneously rushing to buy rapid antigen test kits but has also somewhat given up on the hope that COVID can be contained," a woman working at a toy company Guangzhou was quoted by Reuters as saying. She revealed that many employees had been infected and were at home isolating.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, a government official reportedly said that visits to such fever clinics has risen to 22,000 per day, up 16 times on the previous week.

Amid such a situation, the Chinese authorities have urged people to wear masks. "Please protect yourself," the management of a condominium in the capital's Dongcheng district warned residents, saying almost all its staff had been infected.

According to a report in the Associate Press, a Cabinet meeting was called on Thursday for “full mobilization” of hospitals including adding staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness” and increasing drug supplies. Officials were told to keep track of the health of everyone in their area aged 65 and older.

Shaanxi province in the west has allocated 22,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and is ready to increase its intensive care capacity by 20 percent, the Associated Press cited the Shanghai news outlet The Paper as , citing Yun Chunfu, an official of the provincial health commission.

Yun Chunfu, an official of the provincial health commission was quoted as saying that cities are “accelerating the upgrading” of hospitals for “critically ill patients.”

“Each city is required to designate a hospital with strong comprehensive strength and high treatment level” for COVID-19 cases, Yu was cited as saying at a news conference.

Meanwhile, Chen Erzhen, the vice president of Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai recommended "trying to manage health at home". Chen said, "Leave medical resources for people who really need treatment."

(With inputs from agencies)