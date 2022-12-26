China COVID situation: China needs to officially raise an alarm in case it suspects 2019-like situation, rather than remaining silent on numbers.

This Christmas was not so merry for China. COVID-19 dampened the festive spirit in the country as it continues to grapple with one of its worst COVID-19 outbreaks. As residents of some cities are learning to live with the virus, more challenges have now mounted for authorities for numerous reasons.

China has now joined other countries in treating cases instead of trying to stamp out virus transmission. It has dropped or eased rules on testing, quarantines and movement as it tries to reverse an economic slump.

But the shift has flooded hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients. With an abrupt end to its COVID-19 policy, China is now facing millions of cases in a day; the health infrastructure in many cities are overwhelmed; report of claim about piling up dead bodies at hospitals; and long queues and overburdened crematoriums.

Were three COVID-19 waves less to make the world understand how to deal with the virus during future outbreaks? Here's what China should have learnt from previous COVID-19 waves.

1. Reporting correct figures

China must report correct COVID-19 figures and support organisations working to find the virus's origin. This is more crucial now as it is one of the countries witnessing a massive single-day spike in COVID-19 cases.

2. Reliability of COVID data

China must roll out reliable data on COVID-19 and not try to suppress it — as it has been accused of doing all these years. Despite a record surge of cases nationwide, China reported no COVID deaths on the mainland for the five days through Saturday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. Also, reports have emerged claiming that the country might be witnessing a lot more cases than that officially reported — highlighting the fact that China's health infrastructure is bearing the brunt.

4. Build strong health infrastructure

Millions of COVID-19 cases were reported during the second and third in several countries, including India, the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea. That taught them the importance of spending on health and maintaining quality infrastructure.

China should've done the same and prepared itself for the worst-case scenario even when it was not reporting many cases and deaths, thanks to its Zero COVID policy. While millions were forced under strict lockdown, it was time for China to spend those hours on building strong primary health services. Right now, doctors say hospitals are overwhelmed with five to six times more patients than usual, mostly elderly.

5. Normalise 'living with the virus' concept long back

There's a popular phrase: "Better late than never". But for China, the story seems to be different. Had the country opened up last year, the residents would have built better immunity against the virus and would not have to face the situation they are witnessing now.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus that triggered the third wave was said to be more transmissible but not deadly, like the Delta variant. Urging people to follow COVID norms and relaxing lockdowns slowly and steadily at the time eventually helped many countries cope with the virus's wrath.

But China didn't take the same path. It continued imposing super-strict lockdowns even when a handful of cases were reported. It solely aimed at not exposing people to the virus, and this strategy led to the lack of natural immunity among its residents. In other countries, people are vaccinated, and at some point in time, they were exposed to the virus, which helped them build 'hybrid' immunity against it. And this is what Chinese residents lack.

6. But also, China shouldn't have rushed into relaxing COVID norms

Three years into the pandemic and China kept on imposing frequent lockdowns, restricting millions to their homes for weeks, carrying out mass tests and imposing strict travel rules. This not only affected the livelihoods of people but also caused anxiety among many. Last month, residents believed these norms had hampered the rescue operation during a fire incident in Xinjiang that killed 10 people. This triggered nationwide protests.

As the criticism grew for the Zero-COVID policy, China abruptly started relaxing norms. It stopped restricting people altogether, and now the situation is that many spots and even subway trains remain crowded. The virus is now spreading largely unchecked across the country, Reuters reported.

6. China residents need to get vaccinated

Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, vaccine hesitancy prevails among the group. People were reported as saying that they were alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects.

“When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said 64-year-old Li Liansheng, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19, was quoted by Reuters as saying. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat and cough. He said it was like a “normal cold” with a mild fever.

7. Cooperate with world organisations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been demanding China share reports and data on COVID-19, but the organisation's appeals seem to have gone in vain. There's still research being done on the origin of the COVID-19 virus, which was initially spotted in China's Wuhan region. Sharing any data on the same would help world health bodies to track the origins and curb future outbreaks of any kind.

China's handling of COVID-19 has been said to be faulty, and under pressure, the tension over the same has further mounted. What will happen next? How will China contain the virus while still removing restrictions for its citizens? Will there be a spillover of the virus in other countries? China needs to officially raise the alarm in case it suspects a 2019-like situation rather than remaining silent on numbers and facts.