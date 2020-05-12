Healthcare China COVID-19: Close relative of novel coronavirus suggests it evolved naturally, not in lab Updated : May 12, 2020 01:42 PM IST The researchers identified RmYN02 from an analysis of 227 bat samples collected in Yunnan province, China, between May and October of 2019. While researchers consider bats the most likely natural hosts for the virus, the origins of the virus are still unclear, they said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365