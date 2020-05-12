  • SENSEX
China COVID-19: Close relative of novel coronavirus suggests it evolved naturally, not in lab

May 12, 2020

The researchers identified RmYN02 from an analysis of 227 bat samples collected in Yunnan province, China, between May and October of 2019.
While researchers consider bats the most likely natural hosts for the virus, the origins of the virus are still unclear, they said.
