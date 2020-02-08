Associate Partners
China coronavirus death toll rises to 723, confirmed cases soar to 34,598

Updated : February 08, 2020 04:58 PM IST

The Chinese foreign ministry said earlier that 19 foreign nationals in China have been confirmed to have contracted the virus and undergoing treatment in hospitals.
Eighty-six deaths were reported in mainland China with 3,399 fresh cases from 31 provincial-level regions, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday.
The death toll of the coronavirus cases overseas went up 220 with Japan reporting 86 followed by 33 in Singapore.
