China approves third COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials

Updated : April 25, 2020 01:48 PM IST

A total of 96 persons in three age groups have received the vaccine in the first phase of clinical trial as of April 23.
China has approved three coronavirus vaccines, including the one developed by Chinese military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) for clinical trials.
