China announces ease in stringent COVID-19 curbs

The relaxation includes allowing infected people with mild or no symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for people travelling within the country. The authorities stated that work and local production in any area not designated a high-risk cannot be stopped.

China on Wednesday announced easing of its strict COVID curbs. The announcement comes after rare public protests against China's ultra-stringent coronavirus restrictions, which includes throwing positive cases into centralised quarantine facilities for days, erupted in some Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing late last month. This was the biggest show of public discontent since Xi came to power in 2012

The relaxation includes allowing infected people with mild or no symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for people travelling within the country. The authorities stated that work and local production in any area not designated a high-risk cannot be stopped.

As per the notification on National Health Commission’s website, citizens should not require negative virus tests for places other than facilities like retirement homes and schools.

While the Chinese authorities stringent anti-COVID rules helped in curbing the spread of the virus, it severely disrupted the country's economy and everyday lives of citizens. As a measure to ensure more people were not exposed to the virus, the authorities introduced the measure of scanning health code in Beijing. Citizen had to show a negative virus test result from within the last two or three days, from the health code. If the health code showed otherwise, or indicated that the person was at risk, they would be denied entry in public places.

National health officials said last week authorities would respond to "urgent concerns" raised by the public and that COVID rules should be implemented more flexibly, according to a region's conditions.

Prominent nationalist commentator Hu Xijin said in a social media post on Wednesday that many asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus in Beijing were already quarantining at home.