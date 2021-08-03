China accuses Australia of sabotaging its vaccine rollout in Papua New Guinea; Aussies reject charge

Like all developing countries, the Pacific island-country of Papua New Guinea turned to its international neighbours for help with COVID-19 vaccines. In this case, both the powerful neighbours, Australia and China, came forward to help. While China offered doses of Sinopharm, Australia promised AstraZeneca jabs.

However, articles published in China’s state-owned The Global Times claimed that Australia has been manipulating China’s aid programmes with its political influence in the country. The articles stated that the Aussies are obstructing the authorisation of China’s homegrown Sinopharm vaccine.

The Australian authorities have denied the allegations.

"It is absolutely not the case," said Zed Seselja, the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, in an interview with ABC. He said people who have read the articles must look at Australia’s previous record of providing aid during the pandemic and in the past.

The allegations came in the wake of extreme geopolitical tension between the two nations. Australia has a long-standing record of being an ardent supporter of Papua New Guinea since its independence and has been the biggest aid donor for the Pacific nations. Meanwhile, China, has substantially increased its contribution towards these countries, including Papua New Guinea, over the last 20 years. Now, it has become the third-largest aid donor in the region.

The Sinopharm vaccine was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May. Despite the approval, there aren’t many takers for the vaccine, including Australia. More than 200,000 doses have arrived in Papa New Guinea but await approval by the country for general use.