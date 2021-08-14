Lower IQs for children born during COVID-19 pandemic, says US study

The COVID-19 has affected the cognitive abilities of children born during the pandemic, revealed a new study. The verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance of babies born during the pandemic was significantly lower than those born before, found scientists in the US.

Researchers at the Rhode Island Hospital and Brown University tested 672 healthy children born between 2018 to right up to three months before the study started. The scientists found that even when families of the newborn did not suffer any infections, there was a significant decrease in cognitive abilities. Particularly male children and those from lower societal or economic stratums were the most affected.

Before the pandemic, the mean IQ score on standardised tests for children aged between three months and three years of age hovered around 100, but for children born during the pandemic that number tumbled to 78.

Also read:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered the child health landscape, with pregnant mothers and individuals, and children living in a strikingly different economic, psychosocial, and educational environment than what was present just 18 months ago," the study reported.

According to the current theories on child development and child psychology, children learn by observing the environment and emulating other trusted adults around them. With lockdown restrictions, children were deprived of not only social interactions with other children and adults but also the tangible experience of interacting with the environment, and also the early yet crucial early educational activities.

While the study is in pre-print and not yet peer-reviewed, further studies will be needed to see whether the effects of the pandemic on newborns will be gradually eroded out as the children grow.