New American Academy of Paediatrics guidelines on childhood obesity moves away from 'watchful waiting' to medications & surgery

The new guidelines of the New American Academy of Pediatrics on childhood obesity have stirred up a lot of comments, opinions and dissent because this is the first time that the academy has set an age limit at which children and teenagers should be offered medical treatments such as drugs and surgery for obesity.

Children with obesity should no more be left for the traditionally followed wait and watch option, but can be addressed early and aggressively with medications or even surgery. The American Academy of Paediatrics, which on Monday released its first guidelines on childhood obesity in 15 years, has included medications for children as young as 12 years and even surgery for those at 13 years and above, as treatment options.

These have stirred up a lot of comments, opinions and dissent because this is the first time the Academy guidelines have moved away from the longstanding practice of ‘watchful waiting’ or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow obesity on their own, which worsens the problem, to an aggressive treatment option.

The Academy guidelines has also set an age limit at which children and teenagers should be offered medical treatments such as drugs and surgery for obesity.

The academy's website has quoted Sarah Hampl, MD, a lead author of the guidelines, saying that according to research, it is important to look at families, where they live as well as their access to healthcare, nutritious food and opportunities for physical activities, and other factors related to health, risks and quality-of-life outcomes. She said the children need the medical support, resources and understanding that can be given within a treatment plan, which involves the entire family.

Obesity impacts two out of 10 children and teenagers in the US are impacted by obesity and over 4 out 10 adults. Obesity which if untreated can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, heart conditions. In India, obesity in children is rising. By 2030 one in 10 obese children in the world is expected to be from India with 3.4 percent of children under five currently overweight in the country.

Paediatricians have said that each child that suffers from obesity needs to be assessed individually to see how they can be treated with drugs and surgery is the last option. But, preventive obesity is the most important and it needs to be implemented via awareness of nutrition, curtailment of junk food and government and school initiatives to encourage physical activity and sports.

