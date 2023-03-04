The US CDC report follows a report by a government panel in Gambia in December last year that recommended prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of the cough syrups.

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has linked the death of at least 70 children last year to medicines contaminated with Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol. The report suggests the cough syrups were likely to be manufactured by Indian Company Maiden Pharma that were imported into Gambia causing acute kidney injury cases among the children. The Indian Government gave a clean chit to Maiden Pharma in December last year.

The US CDC report follows a report by a government panel in Gambia in December last year that recommended prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of the cough syrups. The WHO remember had issued an alert in October of last year advising regulators to stop the sale of syrups.

In what highlights the possible linkage to Maiden Pharma, the US CDC in their reports says that all the caregivers interviewed had reported that the child in their care had consumed a prescription or over the counter syrup-based medication. And while many caregivers they interviewed were unable to recall the names of the medications that were administered, a single international manufacturer that produced a syrup-based medication was reported by eight of the 14 caregivers in question.

Further on, the lab analysis of 23 medication samples conducted by Gambia's Ministry of Health and WHO confirmed that four products from Maiden Pharma contained DEG and EH and all medications that had tested positive from the substance were imported into The Gambia on June 21st of last year, shortly before occurrence of the first case of acute kidney injury.

The CDC says this was one of the first documented DEG outbreaks in which contaminated medicines were imported. It aims to point to a larger concern of DEG mass poisonings continuing to occur globally especially in low resource settings. For example, such cases have been documented in Panama, Nigeria, India and Haiti.

In the past manufacturers have been suspected of substituting DEG in place of safer but more expensive pharma grade solvents. According to the US CDC these DEG-associated large-scale poisoning events can be strengthened via international regulatory structures in place in the pharmaceutical industry and surveillance systems that could be event based. ​