Chennai's hospitals have plenty of vaccine stock, but there's another problem Updated : April 09, 2021 05:05 PM IST As reports of vaccine shortfall begin to emerge from across the country, hospitals in Chennai have begun dealing with a different but familiar problem of their own — vaccine avoidance. After hitting highs of 1.52 lakh vaccinations per day, Tamil Nadu's vaccine tally has hit lows of just 21,000, 65,764 and 86,179 in the last three days. Published : April 09, 2021 05:05 PM IST