Chennai's hospitals have plenty of vaccine stock, but there's another problem

Walk into any of Chennai's hospitals and you hardly see a rush to get the COVID vaccine. In fact, most private hospitals have reported a steady decline in the number of patients who turn up to get the jab, ever since the roll-out began.

"We did almost 600 (vaccinations) per day for the first 10 days. After that, slowly, the numbers have come down. So, now, the average for the first dose comes to 200 to 250," said Dr V Santosh, deputy medical superintendent, Kauvery Hospital.

"Now the second doses have started," he added, "Around 100 to 150 come for the second dose. So, Kauvery does about 350 to 400 vaccinations per day."

As reports of vaccine shortfall begin to emerge from across the country, hospitals in Chennai have begun dealing with a different but familiar problem of their own — vaccine avoidance.

Unlike a city like Mumbai, Chennai's hospitals have not reported a shortfall in vaccine stocks, even as COVID-19 cases in the city have been on the rise since campaign rallies for state assembly polls were on in full swing, a month ago.

COVID vaccinations see a steady drop

At last count, Tamil Nadu’s total number of COVID-19 cases stood just north of 9.15 lakh. Chennai, on its part, accounts for over a third of the state's last reported daily COVID tally of 4,276 cases.

A closer examination of the stats makes for interesting reading. After hitting highs in the second half of March, COVID vaccinations across the state have come down. After hitting highs of 1.52 lakh vaccinations per day, Tamil Nadu’s vaccine tally has hit lows of just 21,000, 65,764 and 86,179 in the last three days.

Hospitals, however, are quick to claim that the fall and subsequent plateau isn’t on account of vaccine shortage, but avoidance in general.

"Tamil Nadu's problem is slightly different from other parts of the country — Tamil Nadu and a few other states — where there is a bit of wait-and-watch policy," said Tamil Nadu principal secretary (Health), Dr J Radhakrishnan, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18 in late February.

Doctors uphold the health department’s claims. "Many eligible people in Chennai have decided that they’d wait to see how their friends who have taken the vaccine are doing after the vaccination, before they decide to end up getting it themselves," said Dr Santosh.

'Trouble sourcing Covaxin'

This claim does not eliminate the fact vaccine stocks aren’t exactly available in abundance, either. Some healthcare facilities, like Promed Hospital in South Chennai, say that although that overall demand is met, there have been some challenges to sourcing required doses of Covaxin.

"For the last two weeks, we have not received any Covaxin, but we have been getting Covishield. Thus far, Covishield supplies have been good. We’re being told we’ll be getting some more Covaxin supplies," said Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram, director, Promed Hospital Chennai, "But we want to be careful, because some of them have already received the first shot of Covaxin, so it's not advisable to switch."

He added, "Whatever we get next time, we’re just going to save for people who have already received it."

The Tamil Nadu health department, CNBC-TV18 learns, ensures that private hospitals are well stocked on vaccines by providing them 20 to 30 percent more doses, than their previous day’s vaccination tally.