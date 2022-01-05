Chemists told to keep stock of critical medicines amid rising Covid cases: Report

Amid rising COVID-19 cases across India, the Centre has asked chemists and druggists to make necessary arrangements and stay well-stocked for medicines that might be needed. Both the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and the Drug Controller General of India met with representatives from the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) over the availability of medicines in India, reported Economic Times.

What did the government ask them to provision?

The two government agencies have asked the chemists and druggists across India to acquire and maintain a buffer stock of key medicines that are in demand during a COVID-19 wave.

These include dietary supplements like Vitamin C, zinc tablets many individuals take to boost their immunity; analgesics like cough syrups, paracetamol tablets. And most importantly, medicines like Azithromycin and Ivermectin, which are given during the therapeutic treatment of COVID-19 cases to prevent the emergence of conditions like pneumonia. However, it was dropped from the COVID-19 treatment protocol in India on the recommendation of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Task Force on COVID-19.

"Please ask all the members of your district to keep sufficient stock to meet the challenges in times to come," the AIOCD wrote in a letter to all its district associations on Wednesday.

What triggered such a move?

With experts predicting the peak of the current wave to hit sometime between January-end to February, public health authorities are scrambling to prevent a repeat of the catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 in early 2021. At the time, many drugs were unavailable and a strong black market for drugs, oxygen and other medical supplies had flourished.

With black marketers hoarding essential medicines, this had resulted in shortages and prices skyrocketing.

The government is trying to take proactive steps to prevent the same. The AIOCD has also asked state authorities to step in and ensure that no hoarding of these medicines.