E-pharmacies face nationwide strike by chemists’ body, legal action from Centre

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recently issued show-cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies and platforms, including major players like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata1mg, Healthcart, Practo, Zeelabs, Netmeds, and Apollo, according to sources close to CNBC-TV18.

The Health Ministry is planning to take strict legal action against e-pharmacies in the wake of a show-cause notice served to them for violation of various sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, sources told CNBC TV18.

This comes as the All India Organisation Of Chemists and Druggists demanded action against online pharmacies and threatened to hold nationwide strike against them. The organisation pointed out the possible monopoly of e- pharmacies in the pharmaceutical market and the ways in which personal data can be misused by them.

According to the CDSCO, which comes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these online pharmacies and platforms were found to be selling drugs that are not allowed for retail sale without proper prescriptions from registered medical practitioners. This kind of sale could have serious implications for patients' health and lead to the misuse and self-medication.

The show-cause notices were issued on February 8, and the online pharmacies and platforms were asked to respond within two days or face strict action without any further notice. The CDSCO alleges that the online pharmacies and platforms were in violation of Section 18(C), Rules 62, 64, and 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

Online pharmacies have emerged as a convenient and efficient way for people to access medicines, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when physical distancing was necessary.

However, the aforementioned concerns are being periodically raised by chemists' associations, druggists as well as professional bodies of pharmacists for quite some time now.

