Healthcare Chemical signal for locust swarming identified in step toward curbing plagues Updated : August 13, 2020 09:35 AM IST Called 4-vinylanisole (4VA), it is primarily released from the hind legs and is detected by the antennae of other locusts and sensed by odorant receptors, the researchers said. The chemical insecticides currently used to suppress locust outbreaks raise concerns about human health and safety.