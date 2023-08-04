Chattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat govts issue advisories as conjunctivitis cases on the rise

The health departments of Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states issued advisories as cases rise due to humid weather and continuous rainfall.

The Conjunctivitis infection or the pink eye cases are usually reported in rainy season due to humid weather and continuous rain. However, this year the infection has spread exponentially in people across several states.

The health departments of these states have issued advisories to prevent further spread of the flu.

Chattisgarh

Following a surge in conjunctivitis cases in Chhattisgarh, the state government on Friday issued instructions to education department officials to ensure children infected with the eye flu are not sent to school in order to check its further spread. Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, who also holds the health portfolio, told a press conference here that more than 19,800 cases of 'eye flu' have been registered in the state.

Chattisgarh registered around 19,800 cases of ‘eye flu’ last week, as informed by Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo who also holds the health portfolio. The deputy CM also said that the children with infection were asked not to attend school, instead of closing schools which would affect studies. People who contracted the infection are taking three to seven days to recover. The facility of eye testing and treatment of conjunctivitis has been made available free of cost in medical colleges, district hospitals, community health centers and primary health centres.

Delhi

In light of increased conjunctivitis or eye flu cases, doctors have warned people that it is highly contagious and proper hygiene needs to be maintained to prevent its spread. The hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region, including AIIMS, have been reporting nearly 100 cases every day . Doctors at both government and private hospitals said that they have been receiving cases largely from the younger population in the city.

Schools have advised parents to not send their wards to school if anyone in the house is having any kind of eye infection . Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Delhi government-run hospitals are on alert to deal with cases of conjunctivitis, fungal infections and vector-borne diseases, had said last week.

Maharashtra

The state saw a whooping 87,761 conjunctivitis cases in the month of July, according to public health department data. Buldhana reported the 13,550 cases, the highest number of cases amongst the 22 districts where the eye flu cases have been found, according to TOI report.

Pune is the other district which reported high cases with 8,808 cases of the flu. It was followed by Amravati, Gondiya and Dhule with 2,311, 2,591 and 2,537 cases, respectively. Among corporations, Malegaon (1,867) and Nagpur (1,826) are witnessing a large number of cases.Mumbai has reported around 607 of conjunctivitis until now.

Some of the senior health experts opined that it must be considered as a health emergency, if thousands are suffering from the infectious disease. They also advise people to visit doctors, even if mild symptoms found.

Gujarat

The state had recorded 2.17 lakh cases of conjunctivitis since June, according to Health Minister Rushikesh Patel. He also said that the state has enough medicine to treat the elementary or advanced stage of the infection.

The state is seeing a decline in the number of cases as in Surat the number of cases being reported every day have declined from around 700 in the beginning of July to only around 30 cases being reported every day. While in Vadodra the number of cases being reported every day has contracted to 100 from 500 infections every day, a few weeks back, according to the Indian Express.

Arunachal Pradesh

Many district administrations had ordered a temporary closure of school activities as conjunctivitis cases were increasing in Arunachal Pradesh, with children being the most afflicted, in an effort to stop the spread of the illness, officials said last week. In order to stop the spread of the eye infection, the Namsai and East Siang administrations have ordered the closure of schools for a few days. This follows announcements from the state capital Itanagar, the Kanubari subdistrict of Longding district, and Imphal.

According to an official notice all private and public schools in East Siang had been temporarily closed until August 2, while operations at similar educational institutions in Namsai had been put on hold until July 31

Uttar Pradesh

As cases of eye flu surged in Agra, the health department issued advisory to schools directing them to make children and their parents aware about the infection. Dr Surendra Mohan Prajapati, nodal officer of the district communicable diseases programme in Agra, said that if the number of cases increases, schools can also switch to online classes, according to Outlook.

"If anyone has symptoms, they should visit a government hospital or a health centre and avoid self-mediation and home remedies," he said. Prajapati said eye flu cases in rural areas are on the rise mainly among school children, as per an Outlook report.

Madhya Pradesh

Last week, as cases surged in Madhya Pradesh, educational institutes and coaching centres requested infected students at home, till they recover completely. This is being done to break the chain of transmission of the infectious disease widespread of the disease

Other States

This week, Jammu saw a sudden rise in cases of conjunctivitis, with nearly 3,000 infections reported.