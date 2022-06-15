The subject expert committee (SEC) under the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will review the first indigenously designed quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine against cervical cancer by the Serum Institute of India (SII) today.

This takes the vaccine a step closer to being inducted into the country's immunisation programme, a move that could aid in preventing thousands of cervical cancer cases every year.

"The SEC will review the SII's data, and if everything goes well, the vaccine will be approved," Economic Times quoted sources as saying.

At present, India sources HPV vaccines Gardasil and Cervarix from foreign manufacturers Merck and Glaxo Smithkline. The Serum Institute of India’s entry into the space is likely to bring down prices of the vaccine that costs Rs 2,000-3,000 per dose.

The market authorisation application for the qHPV vaccination was filed with the drug regulator by Prakash Kumar Singh, director of government and regulatory affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, on June 8.

The application states that the vaccine Cervavac has shown significant antibody response in both dose and age categories against all targeted HPV types.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India has started making preparations as the manufacturing process for qHPV takes around four to five months, Business Standard had reported earlier.

The vaccine is likely to hit the market by the end of 2022, ANI reported. Its induction into the national immunisation programme will boost India’s fight against cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer in women. The country reports 80,000-90,000 cases of cervical cancer every year.

According to the World Health Organisation, the vaccine is already being given to girls in over 100 countries.

The Serum Institute of India is also believed to have made a presentation before India's apex immunisation body, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), on the usefulness of this vaccine. The NTAGI will take a decision on vaccine’s introduction in the immunisation programme at a meeting later this month, Economic Times reported