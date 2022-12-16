Homehealthcare news

Budget 2023: FM likely to include cervical cancer vaccine as part of national immunisation programme

Budget 2023: FM likely to include cervical cancer vaccine as part of national immunisation programme

2 Min(s) Read

By Timsy Jaipuria  Dec 16, 2022 3:43:39 PM IST (Published)

The Union health ministry has said the cervical cancer vaccine is safe, and can be administered to girls in the 9 to 14 years age group, under the national immunisation programme. The ministry said the government can procure the vaccine at a concessional rate as part of better health planning for women. 

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023cervical cancervaccine

Previous Article

Dr Naresh Trehan explains why 20-25% margin is ideal in healthcare sector

Next Article

Gambia deaths: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as drug regulator points to WHO's 'premature deduction'