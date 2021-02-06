Healthcare Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination Updated : February 06, 2021 08:43 PM IST Health ministry said there remains substantial scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per inoculation session. The states/UTs were also advised to ensure regular review meetings of the state, district and block task force to assess emerging challenges Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply