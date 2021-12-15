Centre to issue new rules for international travellers from Dec 20 amid Omicron threat

The Centre has issued new guidelines for travellers arriving in India from other countries amid the COVID-19 variant Omicron threat. According to the new set of rules, international travellers arriving from or having travelled to countries that have been designated 'at-risk' will have to compulsorily pre-book on-arrival RT-PCR tests.

The pre-book testing will apply from December 20 at six major airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The ministry has clarified that in case any passenger is not able to pre-book the test then they will not be denied boarding. Such passengers will be identified and accompanied by the airline personnel to registration counters at the airports for testing.

Passengers will be able to book the tests through the Air Suvidha Portal, which will be updated to allow passengers to book RT-PCR tests. The links for each of the respective airports will also be provided on the Air Suvidha Portal when the passengers are filling up the self-declaration forms.

The list of 'at-risk' countries as designated by the Centre currently includes the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Israel.

Apart from the RT-PCR tests on arrival, international travellers from 'at-risk' countries have to submit a negative RT-PCR report taken within 72 hours of the flight. Additionally, travellers will be quarantined for seven days post-arrival even if they are tested negative and then one more RT-PCR test will be conducted on their eighth day of arrival, after which they’ll be asked to self-monitor for the next seven days.

India has a total of 64 cases of the Omicron variant of the virus and the variant has already spread to 77 nations, according to the World Health Organisation.