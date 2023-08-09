Centre to investigate Havana Syndrome: All you need to know about the mysterious disease

The common symptoms of Havana Syndrome are said to be nausea, vertigo, headaches, memory loss and even hearing the sounds that are not even there.

The Central government has decided to investigate the potential existence of the Havana Syndrome cases in the country. The government recently told the Karnataka High Court during the hearing of a petition filed by a Bengaluru resident that it would soon examine the potential existence of Havana Syndrome in India.

According to a LiveLaw report, the petitioner had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the government to investigate possible cases of the disease and to take preventive measures.

In 2021, the first case of the mysterious Havana Syndrome was reported in India when a US official visiting New Delhi complained of symptoms similar to that of the disease. During the visit of William Burns, a director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a member of his delegation was admitted to hospital due to strange symptoms, according to reports.

What is Havana Syndrome?

Havana Syndrome is a set of mental health symptoms which have been found by United States intelligence and embassy officials in various countries. The word ‘syndrome’ implies a set of symptoms. However, this does not mean an extraordinary medical condition, but certain symptoms, where the origins may be difficult to confirm.

As of now, the common symptoms of Havana Syndrome are said to be nausea, vertigo, headaches, memory loss and even hearing sounds that are not even there. Even after an extensive examination, there is no such conclusion about the cause of Havana Syndrome. However, many experts state that the incidents could be the result of many factors, and the lack of concrete reasoning has led to ongoing debate on the issue.

Possible Cause of Havana Syndrome

According to the reports, the possible causes can be sonic or acoustic attacks. It was suggested that high-frequency sound waves or other types of acoustic energy could be the reason for these health effects. But, another theory says that it could be the result of exposure to direct microwave radiation. Additionally, environmental factors like exposure to toxins or pollutants can also be the reason for it.

Where did Havana Syndrome start?

After the United States opened its embassy in Cuba’s capital Havana in 2015, the syndromes were first witnessed by the officials in 2016 and that’s how the name was derived as ‘Havana Syndrome’.

Some of the officials of US intelligence and staff members started to notice a sudden burst of pressure in their brains along with a constant headache and insomnia.

Later in 2017, more cases related to such symptoms were reported. By 2019 and 2020, events of such incidents were reported in Washington DC as well.