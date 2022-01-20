Centre to allow sale of some drugs without prescription

The Centre will soon allow the sale of certain drugs without the need for a prescription as part of a new over-the-counter (OTC) policy for drugs.

According to a senior government official, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) has approved the new policy and the Health Ministry will soon issue a draft notification.

With this pharmacists will be able to sell drugs for minor diseases without a doctor's prescription once the final notification is published.

Anti-fungal infections, analgesics (pain relievers), cough syrups, decongestants, laxatives, antiseptics and medicines for gum infections are among the OTC drugs approved by the DTAB, the top drug advisory board of the government.

Medicines for common cold and cough along with contraceptives are already available without prescription.

What are over-the-counter (OTC) medicines?

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines sold directly to customers without the requirement for a prescription from a healthcare professional. Prescription drugs, on the other hand, can only be sold to customers who have a valid prescription.

OTC drugs are determined by regulatory agencies in many countries to ensure that they include ingredients that are safe and effective when consumed without the supervision of a healthcare professional. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of over-the-counter drugs is regulated rather than the final product.

OTC medicines are not specified in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 or the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules of 1945 (D&C). The list of over-the-counter drugs has been narrowed down, according to the Economic Times based on proof of their safety, availability, and non-habit-forming nature.

The government official claims that the objective here is to lower treatment costs while also encouraging self-care without risking the safety of the patient.

Unlike countries such as China, the United States or the United Kingdom, there is an absence of a policy framework to promote and regulate the distribution, consumption and marketing of OTC drugs.

This means that any medicine in India that is not "prescription-only" automatically falls in the category of OTC drugs.