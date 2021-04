The Central government will allow COVID-19 vaccination at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11.

"In order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID vaccination centre," said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the chief secretaries.

He said that the states can initiate due consultations with private/public sector employers and management to prepare for the launch of workplace vaccination.

"Such workplace vaccination centres may be launched across states/Union territories from April 11, 2021," he added.

Meanwhile, the growing number of daily COVID-19 cases continues to prompt fresh restrictions in several states. Night curfews have been imposed in all of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi while states like Odisha, Gujarat and Punjab have imposed similar curfews in the most severely affected districts.

These measures follow the highest daily increase in cases at over 1.16 lakh, of which over 55,000 cases are active. This even as daily testing remains above the 12 lakh mark. During the 24-hour period that the data was compiled, over 59,000 patients have recovered while 630 people have died.