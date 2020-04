Centre, states must take doctors into confidence and make PPE kits available: Dr. Rajan Sharma of IMA

From shortage of masks to inconsiderate neighbours, doctors and healthcare workers across India battling the coronavirus are fighting against many odds.

A doctor in Surat was verbally abused and told not to return to her home from hospital by her neighbours. The doctor managed to record the harassment on mobile camera. The incident took place on April 4.

Another doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) broke down on camera today speaking about the professional challenges.

AIIMS has also issued a circular asking doctors and nurses to disinfect their N95 masks and reuse them at least 4 times. Healthcare professionals across India and the world are waging the war without necessary equipment.

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai underlines the threat faced by healthcare professionals where 52 staff members including 3 doctors have tested positive for coronavirus.

To discuss the risks faced by the healthcare professionals and the equipment they need, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Rajan Sharma, president of the Indian Medical Association.

Sharma said, "IMA has been actively involved in each and every case and has already written to the Prime Minister and the home minister that these incidents are deplorable."