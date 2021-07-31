Centre reviews COVID-19 situation in 10 states showing upsurge in cases

Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the COVID-19 situation in 10 states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur. The public health measures taken for surveillance, containment and management of COVID19 by the health authorities in these states were also reviewed.

These states are either reporting a rise in new daily COVID cases or a rise in positivity.

Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR and Secretary (DHR) was also present. Principal Secretary (Health), Mission Director (NHM), State Surveillance Officer of all these states participated in the review meeting.