Centre releases grant of Rs 8,453.92 crore to 19 states to enhance health systems

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Ministry said.

The Centre has released Rs 8,453.92 crore as a health sector grant for rural and urban local bodies of 19 states, the Union ministry of finance said on Saturday. The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Ministry said.
“The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FC-XV) in its Report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 has recommended a total grant of Rs 4,27,911 crore to local governments. The grants recommended by the Commission inter-alia include health grants of Rs.70,051 crore. Out of this amount, Rs 43,928 crore have been recommended for Rural Local Bodies and Rs 26,123 crore for Urban Local Bodies,” according to the finance ministry’s release.
"These grants are meant to strengthen health systems and plug the critical gaps in the health care system at the primary health care level. The Commission has also identified interventions that will directly lead to strengthening the primary health infrastructure and facilities in both rural and urban areas and has earmarked grants for each intervention," the release said.
These interventions are:
  • Support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in rural areas – Rs.16,377 crore
  • Block level public health units in rural areas – Rs.5,279 crore
  • Construction of buildings of building-less Sub centres, PHCs, CHCs in rural areas – Rs.7,167 crore
  • Conversion of rural PHCs and sub centres into health and wellness centre – Rs.15,105 crore
  • Support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in urban areas – Rs.2,095 crore
  • Urban health and wellness centres (HWCs) – Rs.24,028 crore
    • Here are the health sector grant released for local bodies:
    S.No.StateAmount of Grant released(Rs. In crore)
    1.Andhra Pradesh488.1527
    2.Arunachal Pradesh46.944
    3.Assam272.2509
    4.Bihar1116.3054
    5.Chhattisgarh338.7944
    6.Himachal Pradesh98.0099
    7.JKharkhand444.3983
    8.Karnataka551.53
    9.Madhya Pradesh922.7992
    10.Maharashtra778.0069
    11.Manipur42.8771
    12.Mizoram31.19
    13.Odisha461.7673
    14.Punjab399.6558
    15.Rajasthan656.171
    16.Sikkim20.978
    17.Tamil Nadu805.928
    18.Uttarakhand150.0965
    19.West Bengal828.0694
    Total8453.9248
     
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
