Centre releases grant of Rs 8,453.92 crore to 19 states to enhance health systems

The Centre has released Rs 8,453.92 crore as a health sector grant for rural and urban local bodies of 19 states, the Union ministry of finance said on Saturday. The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Ministry said.

“The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FC-XV) in its Report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 has recommended a total grant of Rs 4,27,911 crore to local governments. The grants recommended by the Commission inter-alia include health grants of Rs.70,051 crore. Out of this amount, Rs 43,928 crore have been recommended for Rural Local Bodies and Rs 26,123 crore for Urban Local Bodies,” according to the finance ministry’s release.

"These grants are meant to strengthen health systems and plug the critical gaps in the health care system at the primary health care level. The Commission has also identified interventions that will directly lead to strengthening the primary health infrastructure and facilities in both rural and urban areas and has earmarked grants for each intervention," the release said.

The Commission has also identified interventions that will directly lead to strengthening the primary and facilities in both rural and urban areas and has earmarked grants for each intervention.

These interventions are:

Support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in rural areas – Rs.16,377 crore

Block level public health units in rural areas – Rs.5,279 crore

Construction of buildings of building-less Sub centres, PHCs, CHCs in rural areas – Rs.7,167 crore

Conversion of rural PHCs and sub centres into health and wellness centre – Rs.15,105 crore

Support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in urban areas – Rs.2,095 crore

Urban health and wellness centres (HWCs) – Rs.24,028 crore

Here are the health sector grant released for local bodies: